Firefighters rescue huge turtle in a jam

On Friday, Brevard County, Florida firefighters were called to a beach where a sea turtle had apparently gotten stuck under the boardwalk. Apparently, the handsome beast weighed upwards of 200 pounds and got stuck in a hole that was just slightly too small.

According to one of the firefighters. she "just needed a little push to get through."

"She was definitely tired and the turtle rescue society pulled up at the same time we got her out and made sure she got back down to the water," the firefighter said.

Of course, 200 pounds is welterweight for a green sea turtle. They often weigh in at 350 pounds and the largest ever recorded was 871 pounds.

(Click Orlando)