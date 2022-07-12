Josh Hawley's "what is a woman" gotcha line of questioning fails miserably

Traitorous Sen. Josh Hawley (R–MO), who raised a fist in solidarity with insurrectionists on Jan. 6th, tried the ol' "What is a woman?" line of questioning today during the Senate Judiciary hearing on the overturning of Roe vs Wade. (Remember, this is the same stable genius who isn't sure if a woman with a uterus is still a woman if said uterus is surgically removed.) But the gotcha questions he shot at Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges ricocheted and gotcha'ed him instead, exposing him as "transphobic," to say the least. (See video below.)

Bridges to Hawley: I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic pic.twitter.com/rCeVaB3XJY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2022