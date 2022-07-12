Watch New York City's new nuclear war PSA

New York City has an office of emergency management, which today offers a nuclear war PSA. Is this the first old-time Duck and Cover-style film of the new millennium?
From the chirpy "So! There's been a nuclear attack" opening to the "Home Design 1996 CD-ROM" graphics, the whole thing is perfect. Poe's law is but a fading memory of the beforetime.
While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe. The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.
"New York City Emergency Management has a multitude of free resources for New Yorkers to prepare for emergencies, including no-notice events," said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed."
The PSA outlines three key steps New Yorkers should take: Get inside. Stay inside.Stay tuned.