Israel cabinet minister suggests it may destroy Gaza with the nuclear weapons it has never admitted owning

A sea of glass, mingled with fire: Amihay Eliyahu, a junior minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, today suggested that Israel could destroy Gaza with the nuclear weapons it has never officially admitted to possessing: "That's one way," he told a radio host. His remark generated immediate international outrage and Netanyahu suspended him.

"Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory," Netanyahu's office said. The League of Arab States said in a statement: "The racist statements of Israeli Minister Eliyahu are revealing. Not only does he admit that they possess a nuclear weapon, but he also confirms the reality of the Israelis' abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people."

Even given the swift removal from office, what a way for an Israeli government minister to go on the record about those nukes.