Supply chain trouble putting boutique synth makers out of business

Synthesizers are made of parts, but the parts aren't coming. Synthtopia reports that supply chain issues are killing synth companies.

Boutique synth maker Future Retro – creator of the FR 777, Orb and other synths – has announced that it has shut down, saying "Due to the current state of the world and global parts shortages, we are forced to close our doors." Texas synth maker Synthesizers.com – the company that defined the modern MU format – has put itself up sale. … Isla Instruments announced recently that they've finally got the parts they needed for making their S2400 sampler – after a 2 year wait.

Maybe Behringer can produce an inexpensive but functional copy of the supply chain.