As of the time of this post, it has been 10 years, 220 days, 23 hours, 0 minutes, and 40 seconds without a Skyrim port for macOS, despite ports for many other platforms. Insert "arrow in knee" joke here. [via Hacker News]
Skyrim on Mac: When?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
- laments
- mac gaming
- single-serve sites
The underrated brilliance of Buriki One
Video games have always been celebrated for their innovation. At first, the innovation primarily came from the technology used to play the games. Pong was just a digital version of ping pong, but the hardware used to power the game made it a national sensation. In modernity, video games oscillate between their hardware and software serving as… READ THE REST
Bayonetta's back and ready for action
It's a fine line to possess both style and substance. Typically, you have one or the other in the video game world. Either you go overboard with "cool" and create a slick but vapid experience that stimulates the senses and little else. Or, on the other side of the spectrum, you focus on functionality first… READ THE REST
Doom running on a Doom
Getting classic shooter Doom running on things you didn't even know were computers (lamps, business desk phones, etc) is a genre unto itself. But now kgsws has outdone them all, by getting Doom running inside Doom itself. Jump 8 minutes in if you want a little technical context but not 8 minutes of technical context.… READ THE REST
Upgrade your charging game with this sophisticated 3-in-1 wireless charger
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Let's face it, chargers are a vital part of our everyday lives because they give life to the things that are most important to us — our electronic devices. Nowadays, they're an… READ THE REST
Customize your room's vibes depending on your mood with this unique lamp
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ambiance is key to making a room livable, but we've all struggled from time to time to hit the right note when it comes to enhancing the atmosphere of a space.… READ THE REST
This espresso maker and milk frother set is on sale for under $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You'll admit that you have a habit of getting your daily caffeine fix at your favorite coffee shop. Sometimes, it just tastes better when someone else makes your coffee or espresso for you.… READ THE REST