Holding two semi-automatic rifles, one in each hand, Texas lawmaker Ronny Jackson (R, of course) took aim at President Biden on Sunday, writing: "I have a message for the Biden administration. If you're thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas … come and get it!" But first, the former White House physician and Pentagon-reported drunken bully plans to take out his own foot (see video below).

I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 17, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Willrow Hood / shutterstock.com