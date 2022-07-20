In Chessguessr you have to guess the next five moves from a selected master game, and are informed each time which moves you got right—like wordle, but with chess. As with the original word game, there are many possibilities and only five chances to pick the right sequence. There are far more possibilities to worry about, in fact, considering how few five-letter words there are compared to possible chess moves from any given position. But as with most chess problems there's an objectively best outcome to identify.
Chessguessr: wordle but with chess moves
