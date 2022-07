In the mountains of Sapphire, North Carolina, a bear climbed up on a condominium porch to swipe the food from bird feeders. The condo's owner, Debbie Tomlinson, banged on the porch door to shoo it away but the bear ignored her. So Tomlinson, a retired high school teacher, accessed her "teacher voice," as she described it, to great effect.

"Well, of course (I used that voice,)" she told WYFF4. "It works every time. I wasn't afraid. I just didn't want to lose my feeders. It was very exciting."