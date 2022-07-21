Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene flubs when she criticizes AOC — as well as her own voters (video)

Hate-monger Marjorie Taylor Greene went after colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her podcast again. But this time she realized her venom applied to a large swathe of her own voters and quickly tried to back-pedal.

"Everyone knows, she's never developed a career," the Georgia conspiracy theorist started, referring to the New York lawmaker. "She was simply a bartender …" Oops! Turn the wheel, turn the wheel! "And I know a lot of great bartenders. It's a great, great job. It's quite a career and it's really important."

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked AOC: "She never developed a career, she was simply a bartender."



Marjorie, probably realizing she just trashed bartenders, then called it "a great, great job" and "quite a career." #SimplyABartender pic.twitter.com/jtaFYxLLCQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 21, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Marjorie Taylor Greene, CC BY-SA 2.0