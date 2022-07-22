Steve Bannon found guilty

Shambling pustulence Steve Bannon was today found guilty on two charges of contempt of congress. His trial was brief, not least because of the clarity of the evidence against him: he was subpoenaed to appear before congress, refused to do so, and a federal jury found no fact otherwise.

Bannon, briefly employed in the White House and serving as a general-purpose right-wing strategist-cum-provocateur before and since, was summoned to give evidence about the Jan. 6 riot among Trump supporters, which sought to prevent Congress confirming Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Previously charged with fraud, Bannon was pardoned by Trump days after the riot.