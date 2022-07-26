Seven players from Australian rugby team refuse to play in "pride" version of kit featuring rainbow stripe

The coach of National Rugby League team in Australia apologized Tuesday after the announcement of an LGBT Pride-themed kit triggered a walkout among players. The jerseys feature thin rainbow stripes and will be used in a game this weekend, but seven players from the normal lineup will not be playing on "religious and cultural grounds."

"They [the players] are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs, and I am concerned for their welfare," Hasler said. "Their spirituality is a central part of their wellbeing. The club has made an error from which it will learn. The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision. "These young men are strong in their beliefs and convictions. We'll give them space and the support they require. The playing group are solid and understanding of each other's views."

The team bosses made the classic mistake of thinking that Australia was Britain.