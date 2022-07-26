The genius of Mel Blanc

David Letterman once introduced Mel Blanc, saying:

Most of us grew up with the voices of my first guest. Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Sylvester, Tweety Pie, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Barney Rubble are just a few of the cartoon voices that this man has immortalized. It's a pleasure to welcome, Mr. Mel Blanc.

To get an idea of the mastery wielded by Mel Blanc, it's helpful to turn to a contemporary like Hank Azaria.

For someone whose voice has been part of the Original Soundtrack of my life, I have to say that I didn't know much about the real man apart from his characters; which was remedied with this TIL video found on YouTube.

Mel Blanc passed on July 10, 1989, at the age of 81. It's incredible how a voice can be so powerful, that it will echo throughout known history in one form or another; binding childhood hearts with a nostalgic thread for generations to come.