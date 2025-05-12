Watch David Letterman as a surprise guest for a retiring local talk show in Bangor, Maine

The Nite Show with Danny Cashman is a local late night talk show in Bangor, Maine (also airing in Portland) that airs opposite Saturday Night Live, and often beats it viewership (in Eastern Maine). Danny Cashman has decided to retire from the show, and his guest on his penultimate show on May 10 was talk show legend David Letterman, who shocked the audience with his appearance.

The Nite Show explains:

Nobody in the audience knew he was coming until he walked through the doors, as the audience was only clued in on a "mystery guest" for the final guest on the show's penultimate episode. Included: the build up to announcing Dave as a guest, Dave's entrance, the audience's reaction, and Dave's thoughts on Bangor, Dan ending his Maine-based late night talk show, and Dan's other gig.

The Nite Show first went on the air in 1997, when host Danny Cashman was 19 years old.

Jed Rosenzweig wrote on LateNighter.com:

Letterman's appearance on the show aired Saturday night, giving viewers across Maine a chance to see what a very surprised audience witnessed in person three weeks ago when Letterman emerged as Cashman's surprise guest during the taping of the last regular episode of his show. Cashman, a lifelong Letterman fan was clearly thrilled to welcome the legendary host, but the feeling appeared to be mutual as Letterman told viewers of Cashman, who has produced 15 seasons of The Nite Show on his own, signing up an ad hoc network of local stations to carry the show and even selling sponsorships,"This is a self-made man, and this [show] is the product of his life in the recent, well, last 20 years, for god's sakes. This is no small accomplishment."

