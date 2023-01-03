David Letterman interviews Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Kyiv subway tunnel in front of an audience

While sirens blare and subway trains rubble through, David Letterman interviews Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Kyiv subway tunnel. In front of a live audience of Ukrainian citizens and soldiers, the two talk of war, daily life in Ukraine, not giving in to hatred, what victory will look like, and the power of laughter and comedy.

There are some moving moments here. And some funny ones. It's a treat to see Zelenskyy having an opportunity to fully laugh. The My Next Guest episode also shows Letterman doing stand-up for a Ukrainian audience, touring areas of the city, and talking to citizens and officials.