Sex trafficking suspect Matt Gaetz and sex offender wife Lauren Boebert among 20 Republicans to vote against sex trafficking law

A law providing aid to victims of sex trafficking and harsh penalties for those convicted of it sailed though the U.S. House today in a 401-20 vote, a rare bipartisan high five in a divided age. Among the 20 Republicans to vote against it were Matt Gaetz, himself a sex trafficking suspect, and Lauren Boebert, married to a sex offender.

The Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022 was approved in the House for reauthorization with a massive majority of 401 votes to 20. The act combats human trafficking — particularly sex trafficking — through severe penalties for perpetrators and support services for victims. It first came into law as the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, when it passed the House and Senate with almost no opposition, and has been reauthorized multiple times without significant challenge.