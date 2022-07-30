The trailer for Locke & Key season three is here

Horror comics are the second pillar of the American industry, next to superheroes. When the content regulation mandated by the Comics code swept the industry in the 50s, several of the most popular genres got wiped out. Even though horror books couldn't focus on graphic depictions of violence, the genre still found a way to thrive in the 70s with comics like Tomb of Dracula and House of Mystery. Now that the Comics Code is a thing of the past, horror comics returned with a vengeance. In its heyday, The Walking Dead was once the biggest book in comics, while creative titles like Locke & Key earned immense critical success.

When AMC struck gold with The Walking Dead, comic fans knew that it would only be a matter of time until Hollywood began hoovering up other horror comics to adapt. Locke & Key eventually found a home on Netflix and a cult fanbase to boot. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the third and final season of the comic adaptation.