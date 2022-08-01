Fancy Feast will be serving cat food for humans in New York

For all you humans who secretly salivate when serving your cats a Fancy Feast, now is your chance. The cat food brand is offering a fancy cat food feast for people at their trattoria, "Gatto Bianco," which will be open in New York for two days. Not only will the iconic Fancy Feast kitty cat show up for a meet and greet, but the pop-up restaurant will offer a complimentary tasting menu "to mirror the sensory experience of cats at mealtime," according to the Fancy Feast announcement. In other words, we finally get to taste the aromatic pet vittles without shame.

From Fancy Feast:

The dishes (for humans!) take inspiration from Fancy Feast Medleys recipes and pay homage to traditional Italian cuisine, with a menu developed by Fancy Feast's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, along with Michelin Star winning Italian chef and acclaimed New York restaurateur Cesare Casella. …

Located between the Far West Village and the Meatpacking District in New York City, Gatto Bianco will be open for dinner on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 only, with four reservations per evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. Each reservation will accommodate two guests (ages 21+). …

The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food – from flavor, to texture, to form …

Reservations for Gatto Bianco will open for booking on Thursday, August 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET through OpenTable. Cat enthusiasts can visit FancyFeast.com/Reservations to try to secure their spot and for more information. Reservations are limited and based on availability.