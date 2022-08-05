This power scrubber will unlock a whole new level of clean in your home

Life's expensive these days, which likely means you've picked up an extra side hustle or two. And while that's great for your bank account, it's not so great for your home since putting aside time to clean has dropped to the bottom of your to-do list.

When it comes to cleaning your kitchen, bathroom, and wherever else, efficiency is key, and this cleaning tool by Skadu is the answer to your prayers. Thanks to its powerful, innovative design, this gadget can clean countertops, appliances, and more faster and better than traditional tools, making cleaning not only easy but even a little enjoyable.

What makes the Skadu power scrubber so great lies in its versatility. With its award-winning industrial design, the tool boasts three scrubbing heads that spin in opposite directions and is easy to hold and control as you clean hard-to-reach spots all around your home. Whether it's sinks, tubs, oven windows, glass doors, grout lines — and even tires — this power scrubber can make just about anything sparkle.

While this tool is small, boy, is it mighty, featuring ultra-high torque that never leaves your hands and arms tired from scrubbing. And unlike other electric cleaning gadgets, you never have to worry about having the right batteries on hand, as the Skadu charges up via USB thanks to its 2600mAh rechargeable one. And with just a single charge, you can expect 120 minutes of cleaning power.

The Skadu power scrubber allows for up to nine different brush heads that you can switch around to meet your specific cleaning needs. It's no wonder so many households are trading out their old, tired cleaning supplies for the versatile power scrubber, making it a real must-have for anyone who appreciates a clean space.

Get the Skadu Power Scrubber 2-in-1 at 25% off, making it just $59.

Prices subject to change.