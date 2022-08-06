These $29 game design and development courses might make learning as fun as the real thing

Gaming is something that most people can appreciate. Whether you're into the classics, a casual gamer, or a die-hard who plays all the time, there are many different ways to enjoy the hobby. But we think it's safe to say, novice or professional, we're all interested in how games even come to be.

If you're fascinated by gaming and want to learn what it takes to land a job in the industry, you're in luck! Right now, you can purchase the Game Design & Development Bundle for $29, a tremendously discounted rate.

The Game Design for Beginner course adds 20 lessons and 216 hours of content to your arsenal. You'll learn about game types, loops, and arcs and gain industry knowledge. You'll also walk away having learned to apply game layers. Plus, the beginner section teaches you how to crowdfund and publish. With Game Development Using Cocos2d-x v3 C++, you'll deepen your understanding of game logic, learn how to create a multi-platform and cross-platform game, and learn how to enhance special effects.

Introduction to Unity Game Development offers 22 lessons to teach you how to acquaint yourself with the game's objects and manipulate objects within the game. You'll also learn about resources and variables that go into game production and acquire information about balloon poppers and vectors.

Finally, with HTML5 Game Development, you'll have access to 56 lessons where you'll develop visually appealing cross-browser games that you can run in most modern browsers, desktop, and mobile. You'll also learn how to manage a complex interactive game for a client and add bells and whistles to make your game stand out. Best of all, the classes are offered by One Education, a globally recognized platform!

Right now, you can purchase The Game Design & Development Bundle for just $29 or just over $4 per course.

Prices subject to change.