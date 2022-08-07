Life's hard enough, which is why this flexible lighter is a game-changer

From ensuring you have enough money for gas this week to keeping up with today's politics, life is far from easy. And everyday things like making dinner, commuting to work, and even lighting candles should be the least of your worries. But when it comes to reaching down into the jar of your favorite candle, unable to light the wick from that awkward angle, things get really complicated, fast.

Lighting candles shouldn't be a chore, and with this electric arc lighter on your hands, you'll be one step closer to a stress-free (or somewhat, anyway) life. This innovative gadget features a flexible neck long enough to reach into weird nooks and crannies, like tea lights, half-melted candles, and much more. And thanks to its 360-degree rotation, you can twist it around pretty much any way you'd like to fit your needs. And that's just the beginning of what this lighter can do.

In addition to its unique shape, this electric lighter boasts something called plasma technology, which keeps its electric pulse from being blown out in the face of strong winds, wet weather, and other unpleasant environmental factors. And, thanks to its user-friendly design, you never have to worry about accidentally touching the electric spark and burning yourself. The tool even has a safety lock to prevent the little ones from hurting themselves if they accidentally get a hold of it.

Even if you don't like lighting candles around the house, there are plenty of other activities this uniquely-shaped lighter can be handy for. That's why all different types of households love this thing, as they can use it to light the grill during barbeques, campfires at the beach, candles on a birthday cake, and so much more. So it's no wonder the lighter earned an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon across over 80 reviews.

Get the REIDEA F1 Electric Arc Lighter with a Flexible Neck for just $11.99.

Prices subject to change.