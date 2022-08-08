Herschel Walker held gun to ex-wife's head, according to new ad, but ya think MAGA fans will care? (video)

Georgia's GQP candidate Herschel Walker — liar extraordinaire who "forgot" he had children but did remember earning a college degree that he never earned — appeals to his MAGA cult members, who never mind a good grift. All he has to do is cling to God, guns, and Trump, and all else is forgiven/forgotten. Which is why a new "guns and knives" ad against him, in which his ex-wife describes how the former football player held a gun up to her temple, threatening to "blow my brains out," will most likely not make a dent in his tight race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). Nice try.

NEW ad running in Georgia from Republican Accountability PAC.



This is the real Herschel Walker. pic.twitter.com/vErPuvOqNw — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 8, 2022

