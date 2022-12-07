Marjorie Taylor Greene just revealed what exactly went wrong for Herschel Walker: he didn't make her the star of his campaign events. In fact, Walker's campaign stooges did invite Marge to speak at his events "maybe two or three" times, according to the Qongresswoman herself, but it wasn't "very often," which she found to be "extremely insulting." Now she finally knows what the rest of the country feels every time she does speak.
Angry Marjorie Taylor Greene vents after "insulting" diss by Herschel Walker's team (video)
- georgia
- Herschel Walker
- marjorie taylor greene
- politics
