Angry Marjorie Taylor Greene vents after "insulting" diss by Herschel Walker's team (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene just revealed what exactly went wrong for Herschel Walker: he didn't make her the star of his campaign events. In fact, Walker's campaign stooges did invite Marge to speak at his events "maybe two or three" times, according to the Qongresswoman herself, but it wasn't "very often," which she found to be "extremely insulting." Now she finally knows what the rest of the country feels every time she does speak.

Marge says Herschel lost because his campaign team didn't want her to speak at any of his campaign events, which she "found extremely insulting." pic.twitter.com/XHgnKZNFQb — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2022