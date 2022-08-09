Trump pal tells Newsmax he's "deathly afraid" Democrats might assassinate Donald Trump (video)

Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner-turned-convicted felon who was pardoned by Donald Trump, went on Newsmax pretending he is scared to death the Democrats will assassinate the former president.

"I'm not into conspiracies, I'm not into anti-government rhetoric," Kerik said in the same way racists start off by saying they are not racists. "This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people." (See video below.)

We can say Kerik is paranoid, but to be more precise, the fearmongering MAGA puppet is simply planning ahead, sowing conspiratorial seeds for a future feast, just in case. Because you never know with a 76-year-old president, who has enemies within his own party, how and when he just might go.

Paranoid Newsmax guest believes Democrats could try to assassinate Trump after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/RESXg8W3kk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 9, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Christopher Halloran / shutterstock.com