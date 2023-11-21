Jason Selvig of the Good Liars ran into the same cracked Q-nut he bumped into during a Trump-indictment protest last June who, at the time, insisted John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive. But now the sage MAGA man brings us fresh intel on the matter: JFK Jr. is not only alive, he's been spotted cuddling a large cheap pillow.

"So you think Mike Lindell is John F. Kennedy Jr.?" Selvig asks in disbelief.

"Yes, I do," confirmed the Trump supporter, proving the two are one and the same by flashing side-by-side photos of both President John F. Kennedy's son and a mustachioed Lindell hugging said pillow.

And more than just the photos, the Trumper explains why JFK Jr. went to all the trouble to fake his own death only to assume the identity of a buffoonish pillow peddler. "Well, the evidence is people had to play certain roles to get the truth out to people." (See video below, posted by The Good Liars.)