Rep. Anna Paulina Luna snaps when expert witness laughs at her on the House floor (video)

MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna was none too pleased today when a witness laughed at her on the House floor. (See video below, posted by Aaron Ruapr.)

"Mr. Brier, you talk about intentional trauma, and that the Trump administration caused intentional trauma by separating these children from their quote unquote parents," she began, pining for the Trumpian days of throwing kids who cross the border into cages. She then cut herself off, noticing her witness, immigration expert David J. Bier, was highly amused.

"Why are you laughing!?" she asked sharply. "Mr. Bier, why are you laughing?"

"Because you said 'quote unquote parents,' as if they weren't really their parents," he said, which propelled Luna — known for her George Santos-like creativity and baseless fringe-right claims — into rapid-fire conspiratorial speak.

"You have no idea! Not only have you not been to the border.. you have no idea if these people are their intentional parents," she said, repeatedly interrupting him as he tried to tell her that he actually does know what's going on. She then went on to explain why "family separation" is a good thing that prevents "trafficking," not giving Bier a chance to respond.

"I'm done talking to you," she finally said, still stung by his sense of humor. "Because what you did was destructive."

Not so humorously, Luna is of the belief that isolating children and most likely trapping them inside of tiny enclosures — if MAGA has their way again — is less "destructive" than laughing at her conspiratorial rhetoric.