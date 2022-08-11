Here are the bizarre food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion

Here's a very detailed article on Mashed about all of the food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. Some of the rules included:

Scratch-made desserts were always on hand

There were always grapefruits in the mansion

The kitchen kept lamb chops in stock

Eggs required vigorous inspection

Go check out the article to learn more about Hefner's personal diet; kitchen norms and rules; the timing of meals; dining room seating rules; the menus served to Hefner, his family, and guests; food and drink rules that the Playboy Playmates had to follow; and more.