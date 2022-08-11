Here are the bizarre food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion

Here's a very detailed article on Mashed about all of the food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. Some of the rules included:
- Scratch-made desserts were always on hand
- There were always grapefruits in the mansion
- The kitchen kept lamb chops in stock
- Eggs required vigorous inspection
Go check out the article to learn more about Hefner's personal diet; kitchen norms and rules; the timing of meals; dining room seating rules; the menus served to Hefner, his family, and guests; food and drink rules that the Playboy Playmates had to follow; and more.