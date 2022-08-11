Here are the bizarre food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion

Jennifer Sandlin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Here's a very detailed article on Mashed about all of the food rules, norms, and practices at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. Some of the rules included:

  • Scratch-made desserts were always on hand
  • There were always grapefruits in the mansion
  • The kitchen kept lamb chops in stock
  • Eggs required vigorous inspection

Go check out the article to learn more about Hefner's personal diet; kitchen norms and rules; the timing of meals; dining room seating rules; the menus served to Hefner, his family, and guests; food and drink rules that the Playboy Playmates had to follow; and more.