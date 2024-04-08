Trump ditches Bible for a copy of Playboy issue at LIV golf event

Bible salesman Donald Trump took a break from his evangelical charity work, setting aside his holy book to proudly hold up a copy of Playboy magazine to his cult devotees a LIV golf event in Miami over the weekend.

Of course it was the same issue of Playboy he always brandishes when he's feeling frisky at large events— the 1990 issue where he himself graces the cover.

His admiring audience chortled in amusement, proud of having a leader who can flip-flop between old testament fundamentalism and the allure of softcore pornograph, all to keep the spotlight on himself.