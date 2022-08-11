New music from cyberpunk pioneer RU Sirius and The Dwarves' Blag Dahlia

Cyberpunk pioneer RU Sirius of Mondo 2000 magazine infamy has released a delightful new ditty taking the piss out of NFTS. The song, titled "I'm Against NFTs," is available for free until August 14 at which point, the site promises, it will become (drumroll)… an NFT. Music and vocals are by Scrappi DuChamp (Mondo Vanilli) with special guest Blag Dahlia from longstanding punk band The Dwarves. Listen below:

<a href="https://rusirius.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-gesture-a-work-in-progress">Infinite Gesture (A Work in Progress) by R.U. Sirius & Various Bands</a>

RU writes:

[The song] Is being offered as part of Infinite Gesture (a work in progress) a brilliant collection of (mostly) recent songs by: • Mondo Vanili & Blag Dahlia

• Phr!ends with R.U. Sirius

• Steve Fly Agaric 23

• Party Dogs

Please join Boing Boing in wishing RU Sirius a happy birthday! He turns 70 tomorrow (8/12) but as Timothy Leary once said, you're as young as the last time you changed your mind.