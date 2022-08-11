Violent threats against FBI from GQP triggers a gunman who shoots FBI building in Cincinnati

After two days of violent threats against law enforcement by Republicans following the FBI's search of Donald Trump's house (presumedly to look for missing classified documents that might have followed the ex-president from the White House to Mar-a-Lago), an armed gentleman attacked the FBI Cincinnati Field Office in Ohio this morning. The gunman was reportedly seen with a nail gun and an AR-15 style weapon, according to Mediate. He shot at the building, which is now on lockdown, and after a standoff with police, the suspect fled the scene.

From Mediate:

The FBI's Cincinnati office issued a statement confirming that an armed subject tried to "breach" the headquarters around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

"At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati," the agency said. "After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71."

Reports indicate that the suspect got out of his car after being chased by police, and has exchanged fire with law enforcement in a field off of the highway. The FBI released a statement confirming the attempted breach by an armed suspect, and now, "the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.