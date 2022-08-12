This American Sign Language training is price-dropped again. This time, it's for a charitable cause!

With around a million people using American Sign Language in the U.S. these days, there's a chance you'll encounter someone who uses this way of communication, even if you don't personally know anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing. That's why more folks are becoming interested in learning ASL, understanding the importance of being able to converse with others in general situations, emergencies, and even the film industry.

Sure, you could Google some basic signs, but that will hardly get you by in a real conversation. But luckily for you, these American Sign Language (ASL) courses, which are price-dropped to just $39.99, can help you reinvest in your education. They teach you way more than the basics, helping you sign confidently in every situation you can think of. And since the courses are designed for signers of different levels, you can rest assured you'll learn something new, no matter how much experience you have.

Boasting 100 hours of CPD-accredited content, this master class bundle contains three different levels of courses, exploring more basic concepts, like pronouns, the alphabet, and occupations. And as you go higher and higher in the lessons, you'll be introduced to more advanced concepts, like how to sign in different tenses, order food at restaurants, talk about money in business situations, and so much more.

In addition to the more widely known ASL, this e-learning program also features courses that explore less conventional yet relevant signing styles, including baby and toddler sign language and even diving hand signals. And as a bonus, this master class includes an ASL e-book edition that lets you refer to basic vocabulary, etiquette, and more whenever you need it.

Created by the respected Cudoo.com, a widely-known e-learning platform that has released over 800 online courses in different languages and professional and self-development skills, learners can rest assured they're in good hands.

