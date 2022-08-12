Trump under investigation for violating the US Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and destroying federal government records

Twitter Events reports that the "US Justice Department is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Espionage Act, which prohibits retaining national security information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary, The New York Times, Politico and The Guardian report. Per an FBI warrant obtained by the outlets, Trump is also being investigated for violating additional statutes relating to obstruction of justice and destroying federal government records. Conviction under these statutes can result in imprisonment or fines."

According to The Guardian, a "conviction for violating any of the detailed laws would be severe: the Espionage Act has a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and the statute for obstruction has a maximum penalty of 20 years, while the statute for destruction of records can also bar anyone convicted from holding future office."

Politico got an advance peek at the search warrant and revealed some tidbits on what was inside:

A receipt accompanying the search warrant, viewed by POLITICO in advance of its unsealing, shows that Trump possessed documents including a handwritten note; documents marked with "TS/SCI," which indicates one of the highest levels of government classification; and another item labeled "Info re: President of France." Also among the items taken from Mar-a-Lago this week: An item labeled "Executive grant of clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.," a reference to one of Trump's closest confidants who received a pardon in late 2020.

Trump has been complaining on Truth Social that he has been treated very unfairly by the FBI and Justice Department, saying Obama took nuclear secrets but nothing happened to him. The Washington Post explains why Trump's accusation is malarky:

[T]he former president claimed his predecessor, Barack Obama, kept sensitive documents after leaving the White House. "How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!" Trump wrote. The National Archives and Records Administration issued a statement pushing back on that accusation, saying that the agency had, as required, obtained "exclusive legal and physical custody" of Obama's records when he left office in 2017. It said that about 30 million pages of unclassified records were transferred to a NARA facility in the Chicago area and that they continue to be maintained "exclusively by NARA." Classified records from the Obama administration are kept in a NARA facility in Washington, the statement said.

View the entire unsealed warrant here.