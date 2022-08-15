The trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet is entirely too cute

It's frustrating being a Nintendo fan. The company has a reputation for producing some of the greatest video games of all time, irrespective of genre. Nintendo's roster of classic characters is almost comparable to their catalog of games. Unfortunately, you'd never know that because Nintendo only chooses to focus on a handful of their favorite characters. You're hardly hurting for content if you're a Mario or Zelda fan. If you're an F-Zero, Star Fox, or an Earthbound fan, the ice caps will probably melt decades before you get a new game.

Kirby exists in a strange spot where the character has remained popular enough to merit new games but hasn't reached the same level of cultural omnipresence as other top Nintendo characters. Let's hope the new Kirby "Mario Party" style game, Kirby's Dream Buffet, will help bolster the character's popularity. You can check out the trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet in the video linked above.