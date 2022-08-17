Become a MS Office productivity legend and help kids in need for just $30

Getting back into the groove of learning can be challenging, especially if it's been a while since you were in school. Hell, it can be challenging even if you're still in school. And with new versions of essential software coming out every few years, like the Microsoft Office Suite, it gets even more difficult to stay up to date on the latest features that do the most to boost your productivity.

With more than 60 hours of content spread across 11 courses, this bundle will have you working more efficiently in no time.

With more than 60 hours of content spread across 11 courses, this bundle will have you working more efficiently in no time. Create professional documents in Word, take robust and aesthetically pleasing notes in OneNote, and even learn the ins and outs of data analysis with Power BI. For remote workers, sharing and collaborating with others will become second nature with courses dedicated to both Teams and SharePoint. Plus, lifetime access to these courses allows you to brush up on whatever skills get rusty over time.

Each course in the 2022 Premium Microsoft Office Training Certification Bundle is taught by a master (or team of masters) in their respective field, so you can be confident that you're learning industry-standard skills from the best of the best. The Excel course, for example, is led by Chris Dutton – a certified Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and founder of the Excel Maven training platform which mentors more than 25,000 students around the globe. Whether you're just starting out or you're an Office powerhouse, this bundle has something for you.

It's a great time to get back to education and to stop wasting valuable resources doing things less efficiently than you could be.

NOTE: Software not included.

