Ian Curtis mural, painted over with advertisement, to be restored

A mural depicting Manchester music legend Ian Curtis was painted over with an advertisement for local rapper Aitch's new album, leading to a little anger—and a lot of publicity. Aitch himself decried the obliteration and promised to pay artist Akse P19 to recreate his original work.

It's come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I've heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.



Curtis, singer with Joy Division, killed himself in 1980; the mural was for a 2020's World Mental Health Day. On Twitter, Curtis bandmate Peter Hook was among those thanking Aitch for his statement.