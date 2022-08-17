Wonderful new stabilized video of Earth as captured aboard the Apollo 4 rocket in 1967

David Pescovitz

On November 9, 1967, NASA launched Apollo 4, the first uncrewed flight of the Saturn V rocket which eventually brought the first astronauts to the Moon. During its nine hour flight, cameras on board captured stunning images of Earth. YouTuber Nickrulecreator collected high-res photos scanned and preserved by March to the Moon, and then cropped and combined them into a stabilized film flyover of our blue marble.