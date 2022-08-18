Gus Fring on how to iron a shirt and Lalo Salamanca on how to make taco

We said goodbye to Better Call Saul this week but some two-year-old "how-to" promos for the show have resurfaced. They're dripping in subtext and worth a watch.

First, here's Los Pollos Hermanos' owner/meth kingpin Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) on how to iron a shirt:

"If you're doing it correctly, your work will be undetectable."

Then we've got super-suave bad guy Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) sharing his special carne asada taco recipe:

Savory. Spicy. Salamanca.

But, wait, there's more!

—Kim Wexler (Rhea Sanborn) on how to negotiate like a boss

—Nacho Vargo (Michael Mando) on spotting a counterfeit bill

—How to dress to impress with Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)

—Spreading the correct amount of cheese for a pimento cheese sandwich with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)

screengrab: Sony Pictures Entertainment India / YouTube

(Reddit)