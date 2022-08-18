Gus Fring on how to iron a shirt and Lalo Salamanca on how to make taco

We said goodbye to Better Call Saul this week but some two-year-old "how-to" promos for the show have resurfaced. They're dripping in subtext and worth a watch.
First, here's Los Pollos Hermanos' owner/meth kingpin Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) on how to iron a shirt:
Then we've got super-suave bad guy Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) sharing his special carne asada taco recipe:
But, wait, there's more!
—Kim Wexler (Rhea Sanborn) on how to negotiate like a boss
—Nacho Vargo (Michael Mando) on spotting a counterfeit bill
—How to dress to impress with Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)
—Spreading the correct amount of cheese for a pimento cheese sandwich with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)
screengrab: Sony Pictures Entertainment India / YouTube
(Reddit)