Why is R.I.P.D getting a sequel?

Comic books have become the saving grace of Hollywood. Even when they don't involve superheroes, comic books are the backbone of Hollywood's creatively bereft system. From Men in Black and 300 to The Walking Dead and 2 Guns, there is a host of fun films and television shows based on the four-colored world of funny books. However, just because it's based on a comic doesn't automatically mean it will be a success. Ryan Reynolds knows this rule better than anyone.

Before he landed Deadpool, Reynolds tried to launch his action lead star with Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Green Lantern, and R.I.P.D– the worst of the bunch. If you don't know the premise of R.I.P.D, it's basically Men in Black with undead cops fighting ghosts instead of aliens. Well, much like the undead heroes of Reynold's and Jeff Bridges' 2013 flop, R.I.P.D is gearing up for a second chance at life.