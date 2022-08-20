If you like tiny animal hands, feet, nails, and paws, you must visit this subreddit! It's called "Lil Grabbies" and is always a palate cleanser and soul booster. The site features small creatures and specifically highlights their tiny "grabbies." You can see them holding food or stuffed animals, playing with toys, holding their owners' fingers, or just curled up sleeping.

It's pretty rat-centric, be forewarned (but they are so cute, with their tiny paws!). But other creatures with cute hands/paws/fingers also show up occasionally, including frogs, squirrels, skunks, guinea pigs, chinchillas, wombats, and even the occasional axolotl. Here's a perfect example of what the subreddit is all about: this video features a raccoon's little grabbies reaching out from under a blanket to grab human fingers. Adorable!