Florida Man invents novel electric motor that uses zero rare-earth materials

17 years old, and Robert Sansone pops onto the scene with a 3D designed and printed novel electric motor he invented a few years ago after hearing about the high fiscal and environmental cost rare-earth elements demanded. Smithsonian magazine describes Robert Sansone's genesis story as:

Over the course of a year, Sansone created a prototype of a novel synchronous reluctance motor that had greater rotational force—or torque—and efficiency than existing ones. The prototype was made from 3-D printed plastic, copper wires and a steel rotor and tested using a variety of meters to measure power and a laser tachometer to determine the motor's rotational speed. His work earned him first prize, and $75,000 in winnings, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the largest international high school STEM competition. Margaret Osborne | The Smithsonian Magazine

Al Williams at Hackaday explains the novel part of Robert Sansone's design:

Rare earths are powerful but expensive, costing much more than common metals like copper or steel. Traditionally, synchronous reluctance motors use steel rotors and air gaps and exploit the difference in reluctance — a term for magnetic resistance– to generate rotation. [Robert's] idea was to replace the air gap with a different material to increase the ratio of reluctance between the rotor and the gap. Reconfiguring the motor to a more traditional configuration shows startling results: the new design generated almost 40% more torque and did so more efficiently, as well. Al Williams | Hackaday

