Rare happy ending to "Florida man" story

Before Hurricane Milton arrived, a homeowner in Orlando, Florida, gained internet fame for his unique approach to storm-proofing his home. Pedro Casares had been through a hurricane before in Puerto Rico, so he was determined to be prepared. As Milton grew to a category 5 hurricane, in addition to the usual steps, like boarding up windows, he spent $2000 on custom straps, hooks, and cement to secure his roof to the ground.

So, did this roof MacGyver work? The man's daughter posted an update to TikTok. Whether through sound engineering or just dumb luck, she reported the home survived the hurricane without any damage, not losing a single shingle.

Other homes in the neighborhood also seemed relatively unscathed. This storm may not have been a true test of the effectiveness of the straps, but it didn't not work, right?

