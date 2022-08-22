Ruff it no more: Now there's a human-sized dog bed

There's a dog bed that's big enough for people!
Its called the Plufl and its creators, University of British Columbia students Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, share the inspiration behind it:
The Plufl journey began when we realized that there needed to be a better way to rest.
As busy college students, we struggled to find readily accessible and suitable napping options. One day, at our local college coffee shop we saw a large dog napping comfortably in its dog bed.
This sparked the idea behind Plufl and we embarked on our journey of building our own dog bed … but for humans.
Want one? It's available in either Cream Grey or Beige for $499/bed.
I'm paw-sitively SHOCKED that this wasn't already a thing!
images: Plufl / weareplufl.com used with permission