Ruff it no more: Now there's a human-sized dog bed

Rusty Blazenhoff

image: Plufl / weareplufl.com used with permission

There's a dog bed that's big enough for people!

Its called the Plufl and its creators, University of British Columbia students Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, share the inspiration behind it:

The Plufl journey began when we realized that there needed to be a better way to rest.

As busy college students, we struggled to find readily accessible and suitable napping options. One day, at our local college coffee shop we saw a large dog napping comfortably in its dog bed.

This sparked the idea behind Plufl and we embarked on our journey of building our own dog bed … but for humans. 

Want one? It's available in either Cream Grey or Beige for $499/bed.

I'm paw-sitively SHOCKED that this wasn't already a thing!

(Pee-wee Herman)

images: Plufl / weareplufl.com used with permission