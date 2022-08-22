The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 has a stacked library of games

In a different reality, the 90s console wars went in Sega's favor as opposed to Nintendo's. For a while, it seemed like Sega was primed to become the biggest console in gaming. Despite possessing the legacy and a better soundcard, Nintendo's brand didn't fit the 90s zeitgeist as Sega's did. Now, Nintendo is viewed as a timeless brand akin to Coca-Cola, whereas Sega is confined to 90s nostalgia. And while that may disappoint former Sega fanatics, there's still a silver lining to the dark cloud of the company's demise as a console manufacturer.

In the last few years, smaller versions of classic gaming consoles-equipped with a built-in library of games- have seen a tremendous surge in popularity. Even though a mini version of the Sega Genesis already exists, the original console boasted a catalog of games too immense for a single, smaller system. In the video linked above, you can check out the roster of games offered on the Sega Genesis mini 2.