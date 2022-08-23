Over 11 women and girls secretly recorded in bathroom by Pennsylvania EMS chief

The head of an Emergency Medical Service station in Pennsylvania was arrested for secretly recording at least 11 women and girls using a restroom. The EMS chief, Jason McCully, had hidden a recording device in a toiletry bag, which was placed on a bathroom sink at the Elverson-Honeybrook location (50 miles northwest of Philadelphia), according to the Berks County District Attorney. For seven months, from October 2021 to May 2022, the gentleman captured audio and video of "numerous females in various stages of undress/nudity," including two minors. Photos were also found on McCully's phone.

From Yahoo!:

An investigation began May 24 when a concealed camera was found in the women's restroom of the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS building, according to a news release from the Berks County District Attorney. …

While taking a report, police spoke with Jason McCully, who was serving as the chief of Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS. He admitted the toiletry bag was his, according to the news release. …

The Berks County Forensic Services Unit is still analyzing the man's other electronic devices, including computers, hard drives and thumb drives. …

McCully was arrested Aug. 22 and faces several charges, including sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, interception, disclosure of wire/electronic/oral communication, possession of device for intercepting communications and invasion of privacy.