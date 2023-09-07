Hidden camera allegedly found in bathroom on American Airlines flight

An American Airlines passenger on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston on Saturday allegedly warned other passengers not to use the plane's bathroom after her teenage daughter had used it, telling them there was a hidden camera inside. Upon landing, a male flight attendant was escorted off the plane, and now the FBI and police are investigating the case, which they refer to as "a juvenile, a phone, and a flight attendant."

From Yahoo!:

[A passenger] said he saw a young girl walk to the plane's first class bathroom before she was stopped by a male flight attendant.

…"He stopped her and said, 'hey, hold on just a second. We're about to start collecting trash so I'm going to wash my hands.' So he went in the bathroom and then she went to the bathroom," the passenger explained. The passenger believes this is when the reported "criminal act" took place. He said after the girl came out, other passengers saw the flight attendant go back in. That is when he says the girl's mom came running up to the bathroom to stop another person from going in.

"The mom came up, she stopped the other lady from going in the bathroom. She said 'don't go in there,'" the passenger said. That passenger said he was told the mom was saying there was a camera in the bathroom.