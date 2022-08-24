The Batman director Matt Reeves inks a new deal with Warner Bros

After the cancelation of Batgirl, fans of DC's superhero films have plenty of cause to be nervous about the future of their favorite films. The DC extended universe has been limping toward the grave for several years now. However, despite the shambling state of their cinematic universe, self-contained DC films have been monstrously successful. Todd Phillips' Joker grossed over $1 billion at the box office on a $70 million budget, and Matt Reeves' The Batman earned north of $700 million during a pandemic. And while a Joker sequel got announced last month, Warner Brothers was seemingly dragging their feet on announcing a follow-up to The Batman.

Well, according to Deadline, Matt Reeves, the visionary mind behind The Batman, just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Brothers for both film and television projects. Even though a formal announcement hasn't been made, the deal will presumably include a sequel to The Batman and a Penguin HBO Max series starring Colin Farrell.