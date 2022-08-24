Watching a crocodile gallop evokes my primal fear

Watch this terrifying video below of a crocodile that looks like it fully intends to capture and devour the man running away from it at an Orlando, Florida park. The original video was posted by Gatorland Orlando and features one of their Cuban crocodiles—appropriately named "Chainsaw"—galloping toward a man who is, quite sensibly, running away. (But it doesn't seem very sensible to be in that croc enclosure to begin with, does it?). Gatorland Orlando, the "Alligator Capital of the World" since 1949, describes itself on its Facebook page this way:

At 110- acres, Gatorland provides affordable-priced family fun with thousands of alligators & crocodiles to see, an aviary, breeding marsh with observation tower, petting zoo, nature walk, award-winning gift shop and one-of-a-kind reptilian shows including the Legends; Alligators of the Swamp Show, Gator Jumparoo and the Up-close Encounters Show.