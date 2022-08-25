Hmmm… Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was swatted yet again last night

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) claims she was swatted once again, for the second night in a row. "Swatted again last night," she posted this morning (see below). So far police have not commented in any news reports I can see, but are we to believe a team of armed law enforcers fell for a prank and surrounded her home twice in two days? Sounds highly unlikely. Let's not forget that Greene, who cruelly stalks shooting victims for yuks and orders the twitterverse to "DEFUND THE FBI!" isn't the most stable genius of the MAGA mob.