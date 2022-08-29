We've purchased a lot of cat beds, huts, igloos, tents, and so on over the years. It turns out our cats love smallish cardboard boxes the best. Just remove the lid, and add a cutout for entrance/egress. We lined the bottom of the two boxes with old towels. They spend many hours a day in their boxes sleeping and resting or watching us work in the kitchen. It seems obvious now, but we'll never buy another cat bed.
Save your money – don't buy a cat bed
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cats
- tips
Enjoy this collection of bizarre-looking cats in medieval paintings
Enjoy this collection of bizarre looking cats in medieval paintings. There are 60 images of unhinged cats in the collection, and image number #1, a cat carrying a torn-off private part in its mouth, is just the beginning of the strangeness. Many of the cats have ugly, human-like faces (I'm beyond thankful that cats don't… READ THE REST
This cat has a big personality and is obsessed with a tiny almond
Ari the cat has a big personality and is obsessed with a tiny almond. Ari is a black cat that has a unique way of tiptoeing around the house, constantly arches her back, and enjoys jumping and running along the wall vertically. Her owner explains that Ari never showed interest in most toys. One day,… READ THE REST
Get inside the mind of a cat with the game "Stray"
How does a cat know? Not simply how does a cat think, but how does it know what it knows? From genetics? Experience? In other words, what is a feline epistemology? Epistemology is multi-syllabic word that simply means a theory of knowledge, of a way of knowing, a way of understanding, a way of relating… READ THE REST
Save on this versatile knife during a limited-time sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of times when a knife would come in really handy, like while cutting wires o while opening packages, especially considering that Amazon delivers an average of 1.6 million packages… READ THE REST
This refillable pipe makes sure you have a clean smoke every time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you need a smoke, you turn to your trusted smoke apparatus of choice. We know you're used to spending hundreds of dollars a year filling vapes and landfills full of disposable income,… READ THE REST
This seven-pack of knives could be a sharp-looking gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. National Knife Day is here on August 24th, helping your search for cool knives for cheap. This seven-pack of Themis Knives are throwing knives that are sleek, super cool, and of course… READ THE REST