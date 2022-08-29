Save your money – don't buy a cat bed

We've purchased a lot of cat beds, huts, igloos, tents, and so on over the years. It turns out our cats love smallish cardboard boxes the best. Just remove the lid, and add a cutout for entrance/egress. We lined the bottom of the two boxes with old towels. They spend many hours a day in their boxes sleeping and resting or watching us work in the kitchen. It seems obvious now, but we'll never buy another cat bed.