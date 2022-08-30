Jewelry made from semen

Amanda Booth makes "jizzy jewelry", that being her term for the items she crafts made from dehydrated, powdered cum. Though she has no shortage of clients, its sounds the days are long: "at the end of the day, otherwise we're sitting in the smell all day and it's just… We did it in the morning one day and it was just like, 'No, I'm never doing that again.'"

It is legal to mail semen, even internationally; Booth is based in Canada, and most of her clients are in the US. She only asks that people seal the stuff up in a container that won't spill and double bag it just in case. Brie Horton, who ordered a ring and necklace to keep a part of her husband with her all the time—and because "it would be funny to tell people he gave me a pearl necklace"—said that everything was simple enough until they got to the collection. "I got a collect cup and asked my fiance to do his part," she said. "Poor guy was so nervous because he has never jizzed in a cup so I started the process with getting him all hot and bothered, but after that he got it done."

Perhaps the next big thing will be jewelry made from vomit.